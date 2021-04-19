Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

CHUY stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $910.93 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

