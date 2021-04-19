Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 19,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 380% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,165 call options.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Constellium has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $17.08.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Constellium by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

