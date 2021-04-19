Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.78.

SU traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,354. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

