Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.86

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.