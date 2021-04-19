SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $112,940.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00280436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.00693143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,353.54 or 0.99832622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00879413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

