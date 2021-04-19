Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOWXU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

BowX Acquisition stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79.

BowX Acquisition Profile

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.