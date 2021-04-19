Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 11,970 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.22 million, a PE ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.