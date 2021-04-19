Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 7,332 ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.64% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000.

ProShares RAFI Long/Short stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

