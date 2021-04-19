Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $183,000 in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.62 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.