Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $217,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $10,135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in 1st Source by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.