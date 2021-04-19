Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $220,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1,308.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $27.96.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.