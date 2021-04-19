SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) Quiet Period Will End on April 19th

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SVFB stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.20.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Munish Varma acquired 50,000 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.