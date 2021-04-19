Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $677,200.55 and approximately $528.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.