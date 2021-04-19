Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.12

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.121 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSREY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

