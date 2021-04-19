Swmg LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Swmg LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.