Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 4,334 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

