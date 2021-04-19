Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $556.91 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.57 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 157.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

