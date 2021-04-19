Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $96.48 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

