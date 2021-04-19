Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

