Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 871 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,472,462.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,569. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $60.51 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

