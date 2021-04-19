Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fastly by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $5,948,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,687 shares of company stock valued at $23,339,615. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $70.03 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

