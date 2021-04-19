Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,288 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insperity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 570,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $87.39 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

