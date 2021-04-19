Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.