Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Insider Sells $224,352.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $86.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 46.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

