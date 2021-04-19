Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 40,400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in The Allstate by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The Allstate by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 38.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $122.71.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.