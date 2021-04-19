Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,328. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $71.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

