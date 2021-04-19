Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.8% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

