Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,454. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

