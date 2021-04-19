Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,258.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.94. 15,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

