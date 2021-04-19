Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,724 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $463,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.60. 346,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,240,076. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

