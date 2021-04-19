Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to a positive rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPR has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.