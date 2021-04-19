Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. 1,498,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

