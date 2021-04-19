TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $144.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

