TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Cowen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEL. UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of -185.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

