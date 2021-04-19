TE-FOOD (TONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.64 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00066258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.20 or 0.00644242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.06664630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.