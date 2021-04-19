Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,553,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 1,894,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,127.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TELDF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

