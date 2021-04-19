Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $30.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.46.

BBBY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

