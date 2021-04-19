Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. 122,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

