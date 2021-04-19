Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 3,150 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.10. 559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,590. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

