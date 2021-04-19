Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $942,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 342.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.89. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

