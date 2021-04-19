Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $205,000 Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 390,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 19,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

