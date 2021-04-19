Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,140 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,485. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

