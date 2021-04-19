Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after buying an additional 978,813 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. 46,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,807. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.