Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.15.

Shares of TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $665.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.71. The firm has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,485.50, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.