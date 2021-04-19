Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average of $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 355.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 43,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

