The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10,885.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,529 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

