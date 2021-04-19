The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

The Boeing stock opened at $246.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

