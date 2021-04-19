The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $248.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

