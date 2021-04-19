The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $183.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.08. 11,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,733. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 158.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.