The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

NAPA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $18.25 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

